Northbound I-41 between WIS 96 and WIS 47 closes in Outagamie County

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Northbound I-41 between WIS 96 and WIS 47 in Outagamie County is closed Wednesday due to emergency pavement repairs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

According to WisDOT, northbound I-41 WIS 96/Wisconsin Avenue and WIS 47/Richmond Street will be closed Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. as crews repair pavement in the work zone.

Suggested detour by the DOT:



WIS 96/Wisconsin Ave. east to County A/Lynndale Dr. north to County OO/Northland Ave east to WIS 47/Richmond St. north

The DOT said the following ramps are also closed:

