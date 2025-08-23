New Hmong American Immersion School opens in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A groundbreaking educational institution officially opened its doors in Appleton as the Hmong American Immersion School at Johnston Elementary celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony, bringing a new approach to learning that blends language, culture and community.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Hmong American Immersion School opens in Appleton

The ceremony brought together parents, educators and community leaders to mark a new beginning for Appleton families at the school, which is part of Johnston Elementary School.

For many attendees, this wasn't just an opening — it was about preserving language, culture and identity for the next generation.

"It gives you a sense of identity," said Dr. Thai Xiong, curriculum director.

Xiong said teaching the language is the cornerstone of the HAIS curriculum.

"If you don't speak the language then you lose your culture, if you lose your culture then you lose your history, and when you lose your history you lose your identity," Xiong said.

After the ceremony, parents toured the classrooms and spoke to teachers. One parent said this school makes her feel closer to the community.

"Having a school that is dedicated to teaching children in Appleton Area School District about Hmong makes me feel like, you know, we finally are a part of the community," said Dr. Choua Xiong, a HAIS parent.

The Hmong American Immersion School is the first in the area, and the board president said their mission goes beyond academics.

"History identity and culture really does fuel the fire in terms of kids feeling engaged, feeling confident, feeling motivated," said Dr. Pa Lee Moua, president of the HAIS Board of Directors.

For the principal, the vision is clear.

"My hope for our kids is to be able to have a safe space to be themselves," Maikou Heu, the principal of HAIS, said. "To be able to identify with their culture to be able to learn their language, to be able to you know, have the rigorous academics that's needed for them to be successful."

The hallways will soon be filled as school starts on Tuesday, September 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.