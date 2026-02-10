New coffee shop, express marts announced at Appleton Airport

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new coffee shop and deli, as well as additional express marts, will soon open at Appleton International Airport (ATW), airport officials announced Tuesday.

ATW officials say it will partner with Copper Rock Coffee Company to open Grain & Grind Coffee and Deli. The new shop will be located in the existing concourse, replacing the current restaurant.

“We are committed to partnering with regional businesses to give visitors the best taste of the Fox Valley,” said Airport Director Abe Weber. “Bringing a high quality, family-owned brand like Copper Rock to the airport enhances a unique travel experience for our passengers.”

Additionally, airport officials also announced plans to expand express marts in the terminal. The retail locations will feature travel necessities and gift items unique to Wisconsin and the Fox Valley.

The express marts and the new coffee shop are set to open in the summer of 2026.