New Children's Wisconsin clinic opens in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new 50,000-square-foot Children's Wisconsin clinic opened in Appleton today, reducing the need for patients to travel to Milwaukee for specialty appointments.

Located off Interstate 41 at 2575 East Evergreen Drive, the clinic will provide lab and imaging services for pediatric care for asthma/allergy, audiology, diabetes/endocrinology, gastroenterology, urology, physical and occupational therapy and speech therapy.

“The Appleton Clinic will support the increasing number of families choosing to have their kids treated by Children’s Wisconsin experts and provide expanded services for current families in the region,” said Matt Buelow, MD, medical director of the Northeast region. “As someone who lives here and provides cardiology specialty services here, it is exciting to see the doors to the clinic open and to see more kids getting care closer to where they live.

Children's Wisconsin

Before the clinic opened, only about 20,000 visits happened in area clinics out of 50,000 annual visits from kids in Northeast and Central Wisconsin as well as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

In addition to the specialty medical services, the new Children's Wisconsin Appleton Clinic will be home to the Children's Wisconsin Fox Valley Child Advocacy Center which cares for kids who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The new clinic expands Children's Wisconsin services in the region and reflects a commitment to bring care close to home, reducing the travel burden for families.

For a full list of services provided at Children's Wisconsin Appleton, visit childrenswi.org.

