Nearly half of adults struggle with everyday tasks, local literacy report reveals

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Many adults in Northeast Wisconsin face significant challenges completing everyday tasks, according to Fox Valley Literacy’s newly released State of Literacy Report.

Fox Valley Literacy presented the findings of its first-ever State of Literacy Report at the Appleton Public Library Wednesday morning.

The research surveyed more than 800 participants across Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet and Waupaca counties, examining how local residents handle everyday literacy tasks. This includes navigating healthcare paperwork, completing digital activities and understanding financial information.

“We needed to know how literacy is used in everyday life as well as its biggest roadblocks,” said Brian Leone Tracy, Executive Director of Fox Valley Literacy. “The State of Literacy Project provided sobering data from all facets of literacy reinforcing the need for our work and the importance of expanding our services to more directly touch other aspects of the community.”

According to Fox Valley Literacy, data presented shows literacy challenges cut across age, background and language experience:

58% struggle to find trustworthy information online, including 54% of native and 66% of non‑native English speakers. 41% overall struggle using technology.

Nearly half (49%) struggle to understand rights, responsibilities and official procedures.

48% struggle managing finances.

47% struggle to understand healthcare information.

44% struggle helping children with schoolwork or communications

Leone Tracy says the report is intended to give organizations a shared view of the region’s literacy needs.

To read the full State of Literacy Report, click here.

