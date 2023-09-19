More babies getting diapers: Kimberly-Clark and United Way Fox Cities are teaming up

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Tuesday marked the start of diaper need awareness week in Appleton, and local businesses have stepped up to meet the challenge.

Kimberly-Clark and United Way Fox Cities have teamed up to provide diapers to about 1,200 local babies a month throughout he Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank and hosted a community repacking event at Valley Packaging Industries Tuesday morning.

Kim Bassett is the Board Chair for United Way Fox Cities. She says that buying diapers represents a difficult choice for roughly half the families in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Families often have to make a choice if they are up against financial hardships," she explained, "choosing between basic needs of food versus putting a clean diaper and changing the diaper frequently enough to keep the baby healthy and safe, so it’s an absolute need in the community.”

Organizers estimated about 10,000 diapers were packed at the event, to help meet that need.