APPLETON (NBC 26) — As another winter storm sweeps through the region, travelers at Appleton International Airport are looking to trade snow for sunny skies – though not all are having smooth sailing.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Mixed luck for Appleton International Airport travelers amid winter weather

The Price family, traveling to Florida, considered themselves fortunate to be missing the blizzard conditions.

"We're lucky to be missing the blizzard," they said.

The family said their check-in went smoothly and they're on track to enjoying some beach time during their vacation.

"I'm happy we have to worry more about sunscreen than winter coats," they said.

However, not all travelers have been so lucky. Sandy Kozlowski and Alison Hafeman are dealing with flight cancellations due to fog and wintry weather conditions.

"We were waiting, we knew it was foggy out and we were waiting for an update because we didn't see any planes coming in, and as we were waiting for the delay we got an update on our phones that our flight has been cancelled," Kozlowski said.

With the cancellation, they're nervous they won't be flying out tomorrow.

"Really hope we get to fly out and join the rest of our friends," Hafeman said.

Despite the setback, they're still making the most of their situation. When asked how they felt when they got the notification that their flight was cancelled, Kozlowski had a lighthearted response.

"Well we ordered a bloody Mary," Kozlowski said.

"We are going shopping but we can't buy anything because we are both at 48 pounds in our suitcases so we would have to get carry ons," Kozlowski said.

Airport officials say the best advice right now is to keep a close eye on your flight status and be ready for possible changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.