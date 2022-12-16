Missing: Appleton adult man

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen on December 8.

Robert A. Kraus is 67 and has some health conditions that may put him at an increased risk if he is not located.

Robert is described as approximately 6'0" tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes.

He was last seen in Appleton driving a 2006 Ford Econoline E350 passenger van that is light green with a disabled plate 61528DS.

Appleton Police Department

If you see Robert or can assist with providing information on his location, please call the Appleton Police Department's non-emergency number 920-832-5500 and reference case number A22061437.