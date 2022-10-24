Mile of Music Scholarship looking to send a local student to music school

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Tundraland is now accepting applications for its MIle of Music scholarship, which will send a local student to music school.

Famous for its Singing in the Shower booth in downtown Appleton during Mile of Music, Tundraland promised for every 250 people who snag in the shower, to send one child to music school.

As a result of a variety of singers, from professionals to little kids, singing in the shower, the home remodeling company is now providing music lessons at Heid Music and is looking for a local student to send to music school.

“This is one of our favorite events each year, explained Paul Lukowski, President of Tundraland. “Our motto at Tundraland is ‘Do Well & Do Good’ and that is what this event is all about. We want to help a child achieve their dream of playing a musical instrument, and that starts with music lessons.”

Applications are now open through Oct. 31 and should be sent to marketing@tundraland.com.

Those wishing to apply must be 18 years old or younger and submit a one-page essay explaining what music means to them, along with what instrument they want to learn to play and why.

The winner will be notified directly from Tundraland, and a date for choosing a musical instrument and setting up lessons will be determined at that time as well.

Turndraland values music and the arts and has put an emphasis on these programs since its inception.

The Mile of Music Scholarship program began in 2015 to provide a platform for a local student to follow their musical dreams.

