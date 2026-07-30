Mile of Music opens Thursday in Appleton despite tornado damage

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Mile of Music returns to downtown Appleton on Thursday, kicking off its 13th year of celebrating original live music despite a tornado that struck the region earlier this week and left many of the festival’s venues without power.

Organizers posted updates Tuesday as they worked through logistics with venues still affected by the storm. By Wednesday, they confirmed the festival would proceed as planned.

The Mile of Music team also urged festivalgoers to stay out of tornado-affected areas unless they are registered disaster relief volunteers. Organizers said they will soon announce community relief efforts in partnership with local organizations.

"We will be announcing what we are doing to help the community's relief efforts later today along with some of our wonderful partners. If you are in town and looking to help, please follow Volunteer Fox Cities for more information," the Mile of Music Team said.

More than 200 artists will perform across 35 venues along College Avenue and throughout downtown Appleton through Sunday. The cover-free festival features more than 700 live sets, with every performer playing original music.

Organizers say the event gives music lovers a chance to discover new artists while bringing the community together through music.

For more information about the festival, and full schedule, check out their official website.