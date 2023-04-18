Mile of Music announces first 50 artists for 'Mile 10'

APPLETON (NBC 26) — After three years of pandemic-related impact, and once canceled event, Mile of Music organizers announced a return to a full festival vibe for its "milestone" 10th festival, called Mile 10.

The Mile of Music team is prepping for a full schedule of 200-plus musical acts, 40 host venues which includes the return of the Mile of Music Bus, and an estimated 750 live music sets and pop-up performances throughout downtown Appleton on August 3 through 6.

"We were so pleased with how Mile 9 went last year from an overall experience standpoint for artists and fans, but we’re really excited to be able to have a full-tilt festival similar to the pre-pandemic scale of Mile 7,” said Dave Willems, experience curator for Mile of Music. “We’re so grateful to all of our collaborators and supporters for sticking with us and ensuring that this event not only stays on the map, but continues to bounce back even stronger than before.”

Announced on Tuesday was a slate of 50 artists that will perform at Mile 10. Within the first 50 acts alone, the artists collectively boast more than five million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Returning artists include:



Girl Blue - Saratoga Springs, NY

Making Movies - Kansas City, MO

Ben Mulwana -Kenosha, WI

Remember Jones - Asbury Park, NJ

LowDown Brass Band - Chicago, IL

Sway Wild - San Juan Island, WA

Joy Clark - New Orleans, LA

Betsy Ade & The Well-Known Strangers - Racine, WI

Rachael Davis - Nashville, TN

Próxima Parada - San Luis Obispo, CA

VOLK - Nashville, TN

Lemon Sky - Cincinnati, OH

The End of America (TEOA) - Philadelphia, PA

Flagship Romance - Louisville, KY

The Stews - Charleston, SC

JD Eicher - Youngstown, OH

Michaela Anne - Nashville, TN

J.E. Sunde - Minneapolis, MN

Mo Lowda & The Humble - Philadelphia, PA

New to the festival this year are:

Welshly Arms - Cleveland, OH

The Heavy Heavy - Brighton, East Sussex, UK

Steve Poltz - Nashville, TN

Alisa Amador - Boston, MA

Danielle Nicole Band - Kansas City, MO

Julie Williams - Nashville, TN

Adeem The Artist - Knoxville, TN

Anthony D’Amato - New York, NY

Brian Dunne - New York, NY

Don DiLego - New York, NY

Mike Montali - New York, NY

Fantastic Cat - New York, NY

Nigel Wearne - Woodford, Victoria, Australia

Walden - Nashville, TN

Mom Rock - Nashville, TN

Radio Free Honduras - Chicago, IL

Kiss The Tiger - Minneapolis, MN

SloCoast - Los Angeles, CA

Buffalo Rose - Pittsburgh, PA

Ken Yates - Creemore, ON, Canada

May Erlewine - Traverse City, MI

BLKBOK - Las Vegas, NV

Sweet Lizzy Project, Nashville, TN

Certainly So - Nashville, TN

Abby Holliday - Nashville, TN

Sleepy Gaucho - Milwaukee, WI

Whitehorse - Toronto, ON, Canada

HAPPY LANDING - Nashville, TN

Soultru - Davenport, IA

Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps - Nashville, TN

Caiola - Philadelphia, PA

Additional artists, including a number of local and state acts, will be announced throughout May and June.

Festival organizers estimate the number of attendees for Mile 10 may exceed 100,000 for the first time with an estimated spending impact of more than $6 million.

More information about Mile of Music, Mile 10, can be found at mileofmusic.com or by following Mile Of Music Fest on social media.

