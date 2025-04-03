Man exposes himself, gets injured after jumping from balcony to escape police

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man exposed himself at an apartment complex in Appleton and was injured after jumping out of the balcony when trying to escape officers, police say.

Appleton Police said in a press release that officers responded to the 1600 block of East Harding Drive at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a man trying to access multiple apartments while exposing himself in a common area of the apartment building.

The man attempted to escape upon police arrival, forcing his way into an unlocked apartment. When officers followed the man into the apartment, he jumped from the second story balcony and sustained significant food injury, according to police.

The man was then taken into custody by officers on the outside of the building.

Police say Jonathan L. Lupe, of Shawano, was treated for injuries and later confined at the Calumet County Jail on two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of resisting/obstructing, misdemeanor bail jumping and a probation hold.

