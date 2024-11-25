Man arrested in Appleton after police chase

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase Sunday morning in Appleton.

Police say they responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of South Sanders Street for a disturbance with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect took off in a car, and police chased him.

Police say the driver was traveling on Highway 441 and continued to Interstate 41 North, but he eventually stopped, got out, and tried running away.

Authorities say he was eventually arrested, and police say there is no threat to the community.