Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident in Appleton

Valerie Juarez
APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man was arrested after firing a gun during an alleged road rage incident in Appleton on Saturday, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police say officers were called at around 12:45 p.m. of Saturday to the area of the 900 block of West Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton for a weapons call.

Witnesses told officers two drivers of two vehicles in the area had a disagreement. One driver showed a gun, fired it and left the area.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and driver just before 4 p.m. The suspect, identified as Mickeal Felton, was taken into custody to the Outagamie County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

