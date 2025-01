APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton man is in custody after allegedly robbing a bank on South State Street on Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened around 10:40 when the man entered the Wells Fargo bank, demanded money and ran with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect, Martin Schiedermayer, 63, from Appleton was arrested just after 11 a.m.

Police say the money was recovered and the incident did not cause any injuries.