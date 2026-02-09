Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Appleton

Andrey Mihaylov/Shutterstock.com
APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man was arrested after a woman was stabbed in Appleton on early Sunday morning, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police say they responded to a disturbance involving a weapon at a home in the 1500 block of N. Graceland Ave. just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Rolando Valenzuela Barrera, hiding in a dump trailer in the driveway.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries to the face and chest. She was in a domestic relationship with the suspect, police say.

Police determined Barrera had multiple alias names and dates of birth. He was booked in the Outagamie County Jail for attempted homicide.

Police say this remains an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

