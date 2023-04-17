Man arrested after domestic violence call

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man was arrested in Appleton and taken to the Outagamie Coutny Jail for violating a no-contact order.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Longview Drive for a call of a disturbance with a weapon. Dispatch was advised that the caller indicated a male had physically broken into the caller's apartment. The male had a no-contact order in place and had threatened the caller by stating he was going to retrieve something from his vehicle and return.

Officers were able to locate the caller inside her residence and located the male outside the apartment complex. The male was armed with a knife, which he held against himself.

Maintaining dialogue with the male for some time, the male fled from officers into the apartment complex where police stopped him in the hallway and took him into custody after disarming the male during a taser cycle.

Medical aid for several self-inflicted severe lacerations was rendered. The male was treated for his injuries and was confined at the Outgamie County Jail for several felony charges relating to the incident.