Long-term closure set for I-41 northbound ramp in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The northbound Interstate 41 on-ramp from WIS 96 (Wisconsin Avenue) in Grand Chute will close for several months beginning Monday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Monday and remain in place until fall 2026.

The work is part of WisDOT’s I-41 major project, which will reconstruct and expand 23 miles of the interstate from four to six lanes between WIS 96 in Appleton and County F (Scheuring Road) in De Pere.

Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes during the closure.

WisDOT reminds drivers to slow down, remain alert and avoid distractions in all construction zones. Each year in Wisconsin, both motorists and highway workers are injured or killed in work zone crashes.

More information on the I-41 project is available at i41project.wisconsindot.gov.