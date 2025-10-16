Local group makes donation towards unpaid school lunch debt in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Northside Neighbor 2 Neighbor group in Appleton donated $6,000 to help offset unpaid school lunch debt in the Appleton Area School District (AASD) on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, the Northside Neighbor 2 Neighbor group is made up of people living on the northside of Appleton who seek ways to demonstrate care for neighbors and work for the common good.

After the group learned AASD is carrying a $70,000 debt from unpaid school lunches, members hosted a large neighborhood rummage sale in September to raise money and help pay down the balances of local families struggling to make ends meet.

“All proceeds went directly toward covering the debt of families in our community,” organizers said. “It’s hard to know there are parents doing their best, but whose tight budgets still can’t stretch far enough to keep up with something as basic as a lunch bill.”

On Wednesday, members of the group presented checks totaling $6,000 to AASD Superintendent Greg Hartjes, AASD Executive Director of Finance Holly Burr and AASD Lead Accountant Diane Wittman.

“We can’t fix every problem, but we can look out for each other,” said Sally Huntington, a Northside N2N organizer.