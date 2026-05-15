APPLETON (NBC 26) — Lawrence University is moving forward with a major construction project in downtown Appleton called "Level Up" — a plan that includes two new facilities designed to support student health and wellness.

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Lawrence University plans new fitness and recreation center

The first phase, known as The Hub, will transform the lower level of City Center East into a 56,000-square-foot space for fitness, athletics, and the music conservatory. The space was gifted to Lawrence University by local business leaders.

The project will feature a strength training center, sports simulators, practice suites, and training space for athletes and musicians.

Lawrence University junior Circe Boston said the project has been a long time coming.

"There is a lot of empty space, and every time we are over there we're like, when are we going to get something to do in here," Boston said.

Lacrosse athlete and sophomore Zachary Breaux said current fitness options on campus can be limited.

"It's kinda a hike going anywhere to lift," Breaux said.

When asked about the challenges with current athletic facilities, Breaux elaborated.

"At least for Lawrence they have a public wellness center but it's not very big, and the other gym we have you have to drive to," Breaux said.

The university says the downtown location is also part of the vision — helping connect students with the Appleton community.

"It's good to have the campus and Appleton more connected," Boston said.

For many students, the progress is welcome news.

"I am hopeful that it's going to be a great place for many students to hang out," Boston said.

Construction on The Hub is set to begin later this month, with the new facility expected to open by early November.

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