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Lawrence professor dies on spring break trip

Danielle Joyner
Lawrence University/Danny Damiani
Danielle Joyner
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APPLETON (NBC 26) — A Lawrence University professor died while leading students on a spring break trip to New York.

University officials say Danielle Joyner, 52, died on March 20 from a heart attack. Joyner was an associate professor of art history, the school said in a statement.

"Danielle was an extraordinary professor who inspired students with her passion for art history and her deep commitment to teaching," the university said.

Joyner had taught at Lawrence since 2017.

Lawrence is encouraging the community to read a tribute highlighting Joyner’s career accomplishments and her influence on generations of students.

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