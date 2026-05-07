Lanes reopen after vehicle fire disrupts traffic at I-41

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened as of Thursday 3 p.m., according to the WisDOT.

The Vandenbroek Kaukauna Fire Department said in a news release that the vehicle in flames was a pickup truck. The truck was located within an active construction zone, making it more difficult for responding agencies to arrive.

According to the fire department, lanes were closed as heavy black smoke was affecting visibility for drivers.

The flames were put out successfully at around 2:30 p.m, with lanes opening back up shortly after.

No information was provided on injuries.

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A vehicle fire is slowing down traffic at I-41 and Wrightstown Road in Outagamie County.

All lanes are closed on soutbound I-41 at Highway U, as well as one northbound lane, due to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to last about an hour, the DOT says.