KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — For 24 years, a holiday tradition in Kaukauna has brought shoppers, local artists and families together for a cause that goes beyond finding the perfect Christmas gift.

The Kaukauna Boys Hoops Club hosted its 24th Annual Holiday Craft Fair on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Kaukauna High School, featuring 160 vendors selling everything from handmade gifts to original artwork.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Kaukauna holiday craft fair celebrates 24 years of giving back to local athletes

But behind the holiday decorations and handcrafted merchandise is a mission that has remained unchanged for more than two decades: supporting young basketball players in the Kaukauna community.

From 32 vendors to 160

For organizer Sandy Coenen, the craft fair began as a simple idea to raise money for a program close to her family's heart.

"My husband and I started this show 24 years ago, to help our basketball team raise money," Coenen said.

Her husband played basketball at Kaukauna High School, and their son was involved in the program. When the team needed additional funding, Coenen wanted to find a different way to raise money.

"They needed money. And how are we going to raise money instead of selling pizzas and candy bars? I said, let's start a craft show," Coenen recalled.

That decision would eventually grow into one of the community's longstanding holiday traditions.

"When we began 24 years ago, we started out with 32 vendors. Now we're up to 160. And we have a waiting list of 50," Coenen said.

But getting people through the doors wasn't always easy.

Coenen remembers the early days of handing out flyers at grocery stores and advertising wherever she could to spread the word.

"The first year, we were begging people to come to the craft show," she said.

Today, much of that advertising happens through word of mouth and social media, with vendors promoting the event to their own customers and followers.

"Everyone who comes just loves it and tells their family and friends, you have to come," Coenen said.

More than just holiday shopping

Unlike some larger vendor events, Coenen said the Kaukauna Holiday Craft Fair focuses exclusively on handmade goods and original artwork.

The event does not allow resale merchandise or direct-sales distributors, giving shoppers an opportunity to purchase unique gifts while supporting independent crafters.

And after organizing the event for 24 years, Coenen says one of her favorite parts isn't necessarily watching the number of vendors grow.

It's seeing the familiar faces who return year after year.

"Oh, just seeing the people. And since I've been doing it for 24 years, everyone goes, 'Where's Sandy?'" she said.

For Coenen, those connections are part of what makes the event special.

"So, I think it's just helping people. And it's the holiday time now. This is the season. So everybody's in a good mood," she said.

Supporting the next generation of Kaukauna athletes

While the craft fair has become a holiday shopping destination, its original purpose remains at the center of the event.

Proceeds benefit the Kaukauna Boys Hoops Club, which helps support basketball players from middle school through high school.

"And everything we do is a donation to the Kaukauna Boys Hoop Club, which, in fact, helps everything from middle school all the way up through the senior year," Coenen said.

The money helps cover expenses including uniforms, basketballs, transportation, referees and other equipment needed to keep the program running.

Coenen said she's proud of how the organization uses the funds to support student-athletes.

"I like where the money's going. I like how the hoops club distributes the money and decides what needs to be purchased," she said.

For the families and athletes who benefit, the annual event provides support that extends well beyond the holiday season.

And for Coenen, knowing the event continues to make a difference is what makes the years of organizing worthwhile.

From a small fundraiser with 32 vendors to a community tradition featuring 160, the Kaukauna Holiday Craft Fair continues to show that holiday shopping can be about more than what people take home — it's also about what they give back.