Juneteenth celebrations begin in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrated on June 19. It marks the day in history that the last enslaved people in America learned they had been declared free.

In Appleton, the holiday festivities started early this year.

Non-profit organization African Heritage has hosted a Juneteenth event in Appleton for 13 years.

Dr. Sabrina Robins is a board member of African Heritage and a co-chair for the Juneteenth Committee. She said the holiday launches a holiday season that's focused on American freedom.

“...I like to marry Juneteenth with Fourth of July. So, with the inclusion of Juneteenth and the freedom season, it represents all of us being free. Juneteenth is focused on the Black experience, the ending of slavery, and we're here to commemorate and celebrate that,” Robins said.

The event featured speakers, poetry, music, dancing, shopping, games... and even a stilt walker.

“We have Afro-centric shopping; I saw folks selling jewelry, T-shirts – they have some of everything for everyone," said Robins. "We're seeing all aspects of Black culture, from music, food and Black excellence through education and economic empowerment.”

One of the featured Black-owned businesses of the day was MOB Attire. MOB is run by Ronald Humphrey, who said the inclusive nature of the day was a wonderful thing.

“It’s been a very, very beautiful experience, like, meeting a lot of new people, lot of different business. It's just a very good environment,” said Humphrey.

The ceremonies also focused on Black excellence in academics, and efforts to continue progress for the next generation of young Black professionals.