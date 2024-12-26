Is It okay to return a gift you don’t like?

Shoppers at Appleton's Fox River Mall share mixed feelings about returning unwanted gifts after Christmas.

Some see returns as practical, while others view it as dismissive of the giver’s intent.

Experts say returning gifts ensures they’re used, but for many, it’s the thought that truly counts.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

APPLETON, WI — The day after Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year at the Fox River Mall, as shoppers flock to return or exchange gifts that missed the mark. Whether it’s the wrong size, a duplicate, or simply not their style, many find themselves grappling with the question: Is it okay to return a gift?

Opinions on the matter vary widely among shoppers.

“If you return something that somebody gives you, that’s bogus,” said Dwight Peterson, a local shopper. “That’s love. They’re showing you love and all the positivity. You got to take that gift, use it, and be happy.”

Others take a more pragmatic approach.

“I think it’s not a bad thing to do,” said Brady Hendricks. “If the gift is bad, the gift is bad. You gotta return it and get your money back.”

Fox River Mall representative Shari Schmelebeck has seen it all during the post-Christmas return rush and offers a balanced perspective.

“Most people buy you gifts and hope you love them, but if you don’t, I don’t think most people want you to waste the money on something you’re never going to use,” Schmelebeck said. “I think it’s better to return it and get something you’ll use.”

Despite differing views, Hendricks acknowledges the emotional aspect of returning gifts.

“If I don’t like the gift, I’m still going to like it no matter what,” he said. “You bought it for me, you gave it to me, you handed it to me—I’m with it.”

As the debate unfolds at the Fox River Mall in Appleton, one thing is clear: the question of returning a gift often comes down to personal values and perspective. But for many, it’s the thought that truly counts.