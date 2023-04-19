Inside the Fox Cities Chamber Career Expo

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Over 2,000 students from 19 different area schools gathered to learn more about career options in Northeast Wisconsin at the Fox Cities Chamber Career Expo.

The event was an opportunity for students from 8th grade to 12th grade to interact with over 70 local employers and explore various career paths.

Chamber President Becky Bartoszek, emphasized the importance of teaching students about career options at all ages.

“It's really important that we get in front of the students at a young age so that they have the opportunity to learn about different career opportunities right here,” said Bartoszek.

One of the students who attended the event was Reagan Juntunen from Wrightstown who shared with us his favorite part of the day.

“Learning about the different places you can work and the different college career paths,” said Juntunen.

The event provided hands-on opportunities for students to try some jobs for themselves, which helped them to learn more about unique career options that they had never even thought of.

For Juntunen, who is looking forward to pursuing a career at ThedaCare, the expo helped narrow down career choices and point them in the right direction.

All businesses that participated in the Career Expo were local, giving students a glimpse of what they can do in their own communities.