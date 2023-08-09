Inflation strains Salvation Army Food Pantry services amid surge in demand.

APPLETON (NBC 26) — As inflation continues, a growing number of individuals and families are turning to places like the Salvation Army Food Pantry. However, the surge in demand is straining pantries, making it increasingly challenging to meet the needs of the community.

Pat Leigl, the Salvation Army Food Pantry social services director, told us that the pantry is currently providing food to about 70 people daily.

“It’s up about almost 50% of where we used to be about this same last year,” Leigl said.

While demand increases, supply is decreasing.

“We’re getting fewer donations, the number of people is increasing, and the cost of our food has increased so it’s been harder to keep stock on the shelves,” Leigl said.

The situation is heightened by the fact that pandemic support programs, both for individuals and pantries, have been scaled back.

“Some items we had to cut out," Leigl said. "We’re not buying butter. We’re not buying eggs."

Many families, once reliant on those staple items, now find themselves navigating an environment where basic items like those are luxuries.

Patricia and John Christopher, clients of the pantry, highlighted the harsh choices many are forced to make.

"It’s take the money and buy food, whether the bills get paid or not," said Patricia Christopher.

Hannah Mueller, another client, is also reliant on the pantry.

"We have to go like the first week without food stamps a month, so we’ll come here to kind of get us through," said Mueller.

There may not be an end in sight. The Consumer Price Index predicts a deceleration but not a decline in food prices for the rest of 2023 and into 2024.

Despite the challenges, the Christophers make do.

“We kind of scrape and scrap and you know do the best we can," said Patricia Christopher.