Inclusive exercise clinic 'Innovative Growth' opens in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — At Innovative Growth, exercise starts with being interactive. The new inclusive exercise clinic, which opened its doors in Appleton Wednesday morning, caters to special needs families.

Innovative Growth provides one-on-one therapy and training, group classes, open sensory exercise play memberships, as well as support groups for special needs families. The clinic also plans to add more adult programming.

Founder Brooke Riehl says she wanted to create a safe space for special needs children and adults that focuses on helping them feel comfortable and confident in themselves.

Their mission: build relationships, then muscle.

"I thought let's make a community where normal isn't a thing and they don't need to worry about fitting in, more like this is your place," Riehl said.

