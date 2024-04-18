'I was pretty shocked because it's a pretty quiet neighborhood': Armed standoff with police

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Neighbors in shock. That's what residents of Northland apartments in Appleton told me after many police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to a man barricaded inside an apartment with a gun.



A negotiation between officers and a 41-year-old man armed and intoxicated took place near the 1200 block of East Northland Avenue in Appleton.

Officers from the Appleton Police Department and Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

But this scene didn't begin today.

"This incident started last night, Tuesday night, just before midnight, where we were called for a welfare check for this man who was intoxicated and left the home with a handgun," said Freeman.

Assistant Chief Todd Freeman of the Appleton Police Department says last night the man had traveled to northern Wisconsin and Northern Wisconsin agencies had phone contact with him but had no reason to escalate or force any sort of contact, being that it was a welfare check there and there was no crime at the time.

Around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon he returned.

"The same people that called concern for his welfare were there when he arrived and fortunately, were able to make it out before anything escalated," said Freeman.

Around 4:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody and road closures were re-opened, according to the Appleton Police Department Facebook page.

Neighbor Keyonna Miller says the complex is usually a quiet one and was surprised by the police presence.

"I just was a little confused. Baffled, I was in the middle of working. So yeah, I was a little thrown off by it for sure," said Miller.

Paige Vlies, who lives just across the complex, echoed those feelings.

"I was pretty shocked because it's a pretty quiet neighborhood. You know everybody's pretty, pretty good and keep to themselves," said Vlies.

Freeman says the man did make threats to police officers and they worked to resolve the situation as peacefully as possible.

"Situations like these are positive as long as communications going on," said Freeman.

No additional information was given, but we will provide updates when and if they become available.