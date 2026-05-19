I-41 overpass closed through fall in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — WIS 47/Richmond Street over I-41 in Appleton is closed through the fall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT says the project will rebuild the interchange as a diverging diamond to handle higher traffic volumes, improve safety and add features for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Northbound I-41 on and off-ramps are scheduled to close in late June through fall. Meanwhile, southbound I-41 on and off-ramps are scheduled to close in mid-July, also through fall.

These closures are part of the overall I-41 major project to reconstruct and expand 23 miles of I-41 from four lanes to six lanes between Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton and Scheuring Road in De Pere, according to the WisDOT.

For more information about the project, you can check out their website here.