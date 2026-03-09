Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-41 corridor through Appleton named worst commute in Wisconsin

NOAH CORNELIUS
APPLETON (NBC 26) — If you feel like traffic is getting to you on your morning drive through Appleton, you’re not alone. A new poll has named it the most stressful commute in Wisconsin.

According to a survey by personal injury law firm Munley Law, the US-41/I-41 corridor from Oshkosh through Appleton to Green Bay ranks No. 1 on the state’s “angriest commutes” list. Respondents cited daily slowdowns, busy interchanges, and heavy traffic during major events, especially Green Bay Packers home games, as top frustrations.

The stretch, once considered a relatively quiet highway, has become a central route for the Fox Valley’s economy and daily travel.

Milwaukee’s I-94 through downtown and Madison’s I-94/I-90 junction took second and third place on the Wisconsin list. Nationally, Maryland’s Baltimore–Washington Parkway was ranked the most stressful commute overall.

Survey organizers said mapping these high-stress routes helps highlight where driver tension tends to build, possibly contributing to aggressive driving and collisions.

