House fire in Appleton causes $75,000 in damages, no injuries

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A fire caused major damage to an Appleton home on Thursday before first responders jumped into action.

Officials say it happened around noon in the 700 block of East Brewster Street. Smoke was coming from the roof, but firefighters were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.

No one was injured, firefighters say. Damage is estimated to be at $75,000, and a cause has not yet been determined.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of every room. It is important to know two ways out in case one is blocked or dangerous.