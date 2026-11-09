APPLETON (NBC 26) — Colorful traditional clothing, music and dance filled the Fox Cities Exhibition Center this weekend as families gathered to celebrate Hmong New Year, honoring generations of history while looking toward the future.

The two-day celebration, held Nov. 7–8, brought together members of the Hmong community from across the Fox Cities and beyond, including visitors from Minnesota, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

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Hmong New Year celebration in Appleton brings generations together to preserve culture and traditions

But behind the festivities is a tradition rooted in Hmong history.

"Back in the days, it's more of an end of a harvest, but and also to welcome the new year," said Toua Xiong, event chair.

Historically, Hmong New Year marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of a new year.

Today, the celebration continues to serve as an opportunity for families to reconnect, celebrate their heritage and pass down traditions to younger generations.

Keeping Hmong culture alive for the next generation

For event supporter Yee Lee Vue, the celebration is about much more than music, dancing and traditional clothing.

It's about making sure younger generations understand their identity and where they come from.

"It's very important to be able to preserve our culture, and our heritage, and being able to make sure that our children know who they are," Vue said.

Throughout the weekend, attendees celebrated through traditional clothing representing different Hmong clans and regions, cultural performances and dance competitions.

One tradition organizers highlighted this year was the qeej, a traditional Hmong musical instrument that holds cultural significance and is played during ceremonies, including funerals and New Year celebrations.

Learning to play the instrument can take years, and Vue says fewer people are carrying on the practice.

"So, not many people know how to play the qeej anymore. So that was a very important piece that we incorporated in our new year this year," Vue said.

For organizers, including traditions like this is an important part of ensuring Hmong cultural practices aren't lost as younger generations grow up in the United States.

Vue says preserving the community's language, history and heritage is especially important as traditions are passed from one generation to the next.

Breaking down cultural and language barriers

The importance of cultural connection extends beyond the celebration itself.

Dr. Chee Nou Lee, a Hmong family physician with Prevea Health in Grand Chute, attended the event to connect with community members and help make healthcare more accessible.

Lee says his experiences in medicine have shown him how differences in language and cultural understanding can create barriers.

"You worry about the disconnect between traditions, culture, and languages, and you see that barrier, in all my training, I see that," Lee said.

As a physician who speaks Hmong, Lee hopes to help bridge those gaps by connecting patients with someone who understands their language and cultural background.

He also hopes that by meeting families at community events, more people will know they have a local healthcare provider who can communicate with them in Hmong.

His presence at the celebration highlights how preserving language and cultural identity can have an impact far beyond annual traditions.

A celebration of belonging

While Hmong New Year is rooted in history, organizers say its continued growth reflects the importance of creating a welcoming space for the community.

For families who travel from across the country, the celebration offers an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones, celebrate shared traditions and introduce younger generations to their heritage.

Vue says that sense of belonging is what continues to bring people back year after year.

"They want to be in a space, where they feel welcome, they feel included, and they come together to celebrate," Vue said.

And while the festivities may come to an end, organizers hope the traditions, language and cultural pride celebrated throughout the weekend will continue for generations to come.