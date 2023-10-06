Healthy eating? Take a look at a new exhibit at The Building for Kids

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Building for Kids in Appleton opened a new permanent exhibit designed to teach children about healthy eating on Friday.

The new exhibit, called "Food to Grow," gives children a hands-on look at how food goes from farm to store and to kitchen table.

Gail Ostrander is a VP of Regional Services for Children's Wisconsin, which sponsored the exhibit. She says she hopes the new exhibit will help inspire families to make healthier food choices.

“Our vision is to have the healthiest kids in the nation," Ostrander said, "and the 'Food to Grow' program begins to develop awareness for kids as well as their families about what healthy food choices are, how you go about preparing them, and also learning about different food cultures.”

Ostranders adds that only 23% of children eat the recommended amount of vegetables every day, but hopes the new exhibit will help change that.