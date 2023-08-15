Grand Chute Quality Inn faces another complaint regarding license non-renewal

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Grand Chute Quality Inn is under scrutiny once again as it navigates a renewal license controversy. The hotel, which received its first complaint in June from the Town clerk, and later settled the matter, is now facing renewed challenges that threaten its licensing status.

That first complaint was resolved with Hardeep Arora stepping in to pay off the outstanding room tax owed to the town. However, trouble resurfaced in July when the Town police chief filed another complaint.

“The issue that surfaced recently were questions related to questions regarding the application for renewal of the license,” said Chief Greg Peterson, Grand Chute police.

The complaint concerns both Mr. Hardeep and Mrs. Parmeet Arora, both owners of the hotel. One allegation is that Mr. Arora has been convicted of two felonies related to fraudulent insurance claims. Under town ordinances, felony convictions connected to licensing activities are grounds for non-renewal of licenses.

Another accusation points out that Mr. Arora allegedly signed the application using the name "Parmeet K Arora" instead of his own, seemingly attempting to conceal his felony convictions from the town.

Parmeet Arora spoke to NBC 26 about the allegations, and said, "We are working with the town. Whatever they’re asking us, we are trying to take care of that."

Arora Hospitality LLC, along with their lawyer's office, responded to the allegations with a letter. The letter emphasized that Arora Hospitality LLC has never attempted to conceal anyone's identity and argued that all renewal applications had been accurately filled out and signed by Parmeet K Arora. The letter also pointed to the original hotel license obtained in 2019, which listed Parmeet K Arora as the officer of Arora Hospitality LLC.

However, Outagamie County land records paint a different picture, showing that Arora Investments LLC is the owner of the property where the Quality Inn is located, with Hardeep Arora listed as the agent. This discrepancy raises questions about the ownership structure and its connection to the Quality Inn.

“This complaint is based upon what we perceive as some improprieties, with completion of the application, requesting renewal,” said Chief Peterson.

The Town is working to schedule the next licensing hearing, but no date has been set.