Grand Chute issues burning ban

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Grand Chute Fire Department has issued a burning ban for the town effective immediately.

Due to continued warm, dry, windy conditions in the area, Fire Chief Steve Denzien issued the ban for the Town of Grand Chute, which will remain in effect until Saturday, April 15 at 8:00 a.m.

All existing burning permits are temporarily suspended for the duration of the burning ban, no recreation fires or agricultural burning may be conducted while the ban is in place.

The use of barbecue grills, smokers or any propane or natural gas-fueled devices should be avoided at this time. Extreme caution is advised if the use is needed.

All used smoking material should be soaked thoroughly in water or disposed of in a container of sand.

Materials not suitable for disposal of smoking materials include dirt, potting soil, mulch and similar materials that support burning.