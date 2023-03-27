Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAppleton

Actions

Grand Chute hotel evacuated after laundry room fire

Orange flames burning
Storyblocks Enterprise
File: Image of flames
Orange flames burning
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 12:26:15-04

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Hampton Inn in Grand Chute was evacuated Saturday after a first-floor laundry room caught fire.

According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene after an employee found a fire located in the hotel's main laundry room.

The fire was being controlled by the building's automatic sprinkler system. Fire crews from GCFD and the City of Appleton and Village of Fox Crossing Fire units worked to locate and extinguish the remaining pocked of fire.

Despite being contained to a small area of the hotel, smoke extended to all floors and the building was evacuated as a precaution. Personnel remained on scene for several hours ventilating the building to remove the smoke and overhauling the fire area to ensure the safety of the hotel's guests and staff.

There were no injuries reported and fire investigators are continuing to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!