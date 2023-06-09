Go Baby Go! empowers children with special needs through free electric cars

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Children's Wisconsin and Fox Valley Technical College have collaborated on the “Go Baby Go!” program, offering customized electric cars to children with special health needs.

The cars are modified to cater to each child's mobility requirements, with the hope of providing them with increased independence and confidence.

Camden Monroe is a toddler who got fitted for his new wheels today.

“He has some lower leg deformities that make it so he can’t drive a normal power wheels car,” said his mother, Amy Rush.

Rush told us that he has seven older siblings, and she can’t wait for him to keep up with them in his new car.

“He definitely wants to keep up with everybody and just be on the go and be an independent toddler so he’s definitely going to have fun being able to join big brothers and sisters,” said Rush.

Katelin Keck is a physical therapist at Children's Wisconsin.

“It was just sheer joy to see the kids move without the help of their parents to see the families and their brothers and sisters running alongside the car as they drive it forward. It's really truly such a wonderful program and it brings the most joy to our children and our families,” said Keck.

Families receive the cars for free, and the program aims to produce two cars per month.

Funding for the program relies solely on donations, and you can sponsor or contribute online.