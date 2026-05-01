Free health services offered this weekend in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Ascension Wisconsin will host its Medical Mission at Home event Saturday in Appleton, offering free health services for residents regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Xavier High School, 1600 W. Prospect Ave., and will feature medical exams, pharmacy services, foot washing, food distribution, spiritual care and access to community resources.

Services are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shuttle service will be available from The Salvation Army, 130 E. North St., to Xavier High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., departing every 15 minutes.

The outreach is part of Ascension’s multi-city effort to bring care directly to uninsured and vulnerable families in Appleton, Milwaukee and Racine. More than 250 doctors, nurses, healthcare associates and community partners are volunteering their time across the three cities.

Ascension officials said interpretation services will be provided to ensure accessibility for attendees.

In addition to primary care and pharmacy support, Saturday’s Appleton event will include podiatry, respiratory care and follow-up appointments.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.