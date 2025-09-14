APPLETON (NBC 26) — Hundreds of participants gathered at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, bringing together families, caregivers and survivors to raise money and awareness for the disease that affects more than 110,000 people across Wisconsin.

The Fox Cities walk drew 440 participants, including 66 teams, and raised almost $71,000 toward their $100,000 goal. The Walk to End Alzheimer's has become the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Fox Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's brings community together to raise funds and awareness

For the last 6 years, NBC26 anchor Nina Sparano has served as emcee for the Fox Cities walk, connecting deeply with participants and their stories.

"They really are advancing the research and all of this money they are raising is actually doing real good moving forward with prevention," Sparano said.

Through her reporting and role on stage, Sparano has witnessed the toll Alzheimer's takes and the resilience of those who face it.

"I've met some incredible people who have been through it, done so many stories with caregivers, talked to people who are in different stages of Alzheimers and dementia," Sparano said. "When you hear those stories it sticks with you. It's haunting. And you realize how hard it is to care for someone that you have been married to for decades, to watch them go through this, it's just a reminder of how important it is to raise this money to someday find a cure."

Joseph Scala has been part of the effort for over a decade and even sang the national anthem to start the day.

"It's just a fun day to come out. Obviously we love the support but if you just want to come on walk day and spend some time with people, grab a cup of coffee and smile have some fun, that's fine," Scala said.

For families like Kim Brabender and Pat Christensen, this year's walk was their first. The mother and daughter joined with 10 relatives to honor their husband and father, who passed away in December 2024 after living with Alzheimer's since 2016.

"I walk for my husband. It's very very special, it's emotional," Christensen said.

"We will keep making moves, stepping forward each and every year, each and every day … first year without dad and we are doing it as a family," Brabender said.

For Christensen and her family, that journey continues with memories of their loved one guiding every step.

"We love you dad, we miss you very much and we are just thankful that this is an opportunity that we can help make a difference," Christensen and Brabender said.

From longtime organizers to first-year walkers, the Fox Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's brings people together, step by step, in the hope of someday finding a cure.

To donate or find a walk near you visit the Walk to End Alzheimers website.

