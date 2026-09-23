Fox Cities PAC high school musical theater program expands to record 40 schools this season

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is opening its new season with a record-setting achievement.

The PAC’s Center Stage high school musical theater program will include 40 schools this year — the largest expansion in the program’s history and a sign of growing demand for arts education opportunities across Northeast Wisconsin.

PAC leaders say the program is about more than performance. It’s designed to create a space where students from all backgrounds and ability levels can feel seen, supported and connected.

“We really wanted to make sure that all of the students, regardless of their ability, their backgrounds, they all had that opportunity to feel that connection, and to see that their skills and what they bring to the table are so valuable to the whole picture,” President and CEO Maria Van Laanen said.

Center Stage gives students the chance to learn directly from nationally touring artists while developing confidence, teamwork and leadership skills both on and off the stage.

The program also offers student ambassador opportunities, allowing teens to gain real-world experience in areas like marketing, graphic design and event promotion — skills organizers say can translate into future careers.

The season will culminate in a year-end showcase, where students from across the region will take the stage to share what they’ve learned with the community.