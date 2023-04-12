Fox Cities Kidz Expo is back with a new theme

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The 5th Annual Fox Cities Kidz Expo is returning on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in downtown Appleton.

This year's event's theme, "A Day in Motion", aims to provide recreation and education while promoting family bonding and togetherness.

“Every exhibitor will have some sort of interactive activity that has to deal with motion,” said Jay Stephany, event coordinator.

Rain or shine, the Kidz Expo is a free event for the whole family.

“We were looking at springtime in the Fox Cities and we realized there wasn't really a free community event,” said Stephany.

The event is free and features more than 60 activity booths, displays, play areas, an entertainment stage, balloons, face painting, demonstrations, giveaways, and food concessions.

“What we're hoping for is that each family will come to the event and have the chance to get connected to a new resource that they didn't think was in the Fox Cities,” Stephany said.

The event is a partnership between the Appleton Fox Cities Kiwanis Club and Northshore Bank and aims to promote local businesses and give back to the community.