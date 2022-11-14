Fox Cities Chamber recognizes local businesses at 2022 awards

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Innovation, leadership, and rising stars - all types of businesses that were recognized at today’s Fox Cities Chamber Business Awards.

“Our business awards recognize the best and the brightest of the Fox Cities businesses in several different categories,” said Laura Wiegert, Fox Cities Chamber Vice President of Communications.

The awards are granted in recognition of corporate and professional success and are based on leadership, achievement, and dedication.

The Rising Star Award is given to "up and coming" small businesses that have a distinctive combination of vision, energy, perseverance, and skill. This honor is given to businesses that have had a promising start and have the potential to become successful enterprises in the future.

This year’s recipient was the Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio in Appleton. For Wiegert, they were a deserving choice.

“I think anyone that’s ever been there can see why they deserve it,” said Wiegert.

The Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio is a bakery that started in 2017.

“We are there to make people happy. That is the main thing, you’re having a bad day… Here's a macaron,” said Hannah Skaar, office administrator of Whisk and Arrow.

But the Sugar Studio is more than just a bakery.

“They took the bakery concept and took it a step further,” said Wiegert.

They specialize in baked goods but have expanded into baking classes, coffee and are even are branching out into a new venture: A restaurant called Fome Food and Company.

“It’s crazy how much we’ve grown in the last two years even and we hope to continue to grow as we continue on in business,” said Skaar.

According to Skaar, their hard work has paid off.

“The hours put in, the effort, from the office team, the kitchen team, the cake team, the retail team, now our coffee bar. I just think it’s huge, and again a nod to all their hard work."

