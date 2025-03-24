Fox Cities an option for NFL Draft visitors unable to stay in Green Bay

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The NFL Draft may be in Green Bay, but the Fox Cities are getting in on the action, too.



Fox Cities businesses are preparing for NFL Draft visitors with hotels and events

Appleton hotels still have availability, helping accommodate Green Bay’s overflow

Local businesses are planning watch parties and special events for fans staying in the area

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

From hotel stays and shuttles to alternate entertainment options, local businesses are making sure visitors know Green Bay isn’t the only place to experience the NFL Draft.

“We’ve been a part of the Draft efforts since Discover Green Bay and the Packers submitted their bid to host it,” Pam Seidl, Executive Director of the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained.

Seidl and her team have been working to ensure Draft travelers consider Appleton and surrounding areas as lodging alternatives. “Combined, between Appleton and Green Bay, we have enough hotel rooms to host this,” she noted.

That availability played a key role in Green Bay winning the Draft bid.

“There was the understanding that they didn’t have the density of hotels and the number of rooms to support some of the visitors. So, we were the next available community,” Seidl pointed out.

That's where Fox Valley hotels like the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley are stepping in to provide options for fans.

“Anything happening in Green Bay will affect the Fox Cities, and anything happening in the Fox Cities will affect Green Bay,” Linda Garvey, Director of Business Development and Community Affairs at Hilton Appleton Paper Valley, emphasized.

She added that while Green Bay’s hotel rooms are nearly full, Appleton still has availability.

“We still have a handful of rooms open here and so does a lot of the market in Appleton. So, you don’t have to camp! You can go ahead and find a room in the area,” Garvey reassured.

For those who don’t want to travel to Green Bay to watch the Draft, local businesses are planning their own celebrations.

“So, Bud Light is doing a watch party here in the clubhouse. All of our TVs will have the Draft on, we’ll have a lot of Draft specials and Bud Light specials, and great Draft representation here in the clubhouse,” Garvey mentioned.

Beyond hotels and watch parties, Appleton is also embracing the Draft excitement with events along College Avenue.

“We know that there is going to be some time early morning Thursday, early morning Friday.” Jennifer Stephany, Executive Director of Appleton Downtown Inc., pointed out.

Stephany notes that the Draft is a great opportunity for visitors to experience Appleton's small businesses, too.

“They are looking forward to inviting folks in for breakfast, for brunch, for lunch, for shopping, for coffee, for live music, for all the great things that make Downtown Appleton special,” she highlighted.

So in April, when you're on the way to Titletown, you might want to stop by the Paper City and the greater Fox Valley to help heighten your Draft experience.