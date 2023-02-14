Fourth firearm detected at Appleton International Airport

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Appleton International Airport (ATW) detected its fourth firearm of the year at a checkpoint on Monday.

A loaded firearm and extra ammunition were stopped at the TSA checkpoint after an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-tray screen during the routine screening of carry-on luggage. TSA officials immediately alerted the Outagmaie County Sheriff's Office.

“Our TSA officers continue to do an outstanding job detecting these weapons, but any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender,” said Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

This was the second gun stopped at a checkpoint in the past week, and the fourth firearm detected at ATW so far this year. Officials said in a report that only two firearms were detected at ATW security checkpoints in all of 2022, but there have been multiple instances of improperly packed and/or undeclared firearms in checked bags at ATW this year.

Recently, TSA announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

TSA did clarify that passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Details on how to properly travel with a firearm can be found HERE. Travelers are also advised to contact their airline for any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.