Four pets dead in Appleton house fire

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Four pets died and another survived in a house fire in Appleton on Tuesday morning.

Appleton Fire Rescue said they got called at 8:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 900 block of North Richmond Street. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived. Crews got the fire under control within 10 minutes.

Firefighters said one person was home at the time of the fire. Nobody was hurt, but two dogs and two cats died in the fire. Another cat survived.

Investigators said the fire caused about $70,000 in damages. They are working to find the fire's cause. They said properly working smoke alarms were not sounding when crews arrived on scene.

The Appleton Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted fire crews.

"The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of every room," the fire department said in a news release. "It is important to know two ways out in case one is blocked or dangerous."