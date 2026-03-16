Flights in and out of Green Bay, Appleton Airports cancelled amid winter storm

APPLETON (NBC 26) — As of Monday morning, most of the flights arriving and departing from both the Appleton International Airport and Austin Straubel International Airport were canceled amid blizzard conditions.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 13 out of 26 arrival flights and 23 out of 31 departures at ATW were canceled.

ATW communications says it is unlikely the airport will close, as they're required to keep one runway open for emergency landings. ATW does not salt the runways because it can damage the aircraft, instead they treat the concrete with another mixture.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 11 out of 16 arrival flights and 9 out of 10 departures at GRB were canceled.

It is the airline's decision to cancel a flight, not the airport's.