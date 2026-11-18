Firefighters have been pumping water into the chapel at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, a cemetery, since early this morning.
Multiple fire engines are on the grounds as crews respond to the situation.
Firefighters said they have been on scene since around 6 a.m. and have been pumping water into the chapel.
This is a developing situation and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Fire crews respond to Appleton Highland Memorial Park as multiple engines arrive at cemetery
Multiple fire engines have been spotted on the grounds of Appleton Highland Memorial Park as crews respond to an active situation at the cemetery.
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Firefighters have been pumping water into the chapel at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, a cemetery, since early this morning.
Firefighters have been pumping water into the chapel at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, a cemetery, since early this morning.