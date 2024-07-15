Fire causes about $250,000 in damages to an Appleton home

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A fire caused about $250,000 in damages to a home in Appleton.

Firefighters say they got called just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Franklin Street.

There was fire coming from the second floor when crews arrived.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Investigators are working to find a cause of the fire.

There were working smoke alarms in the home.

Nobody was hurt.

"The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of every room," the Appleton Fire Department said in a news release. "It is important to know two ways out in case one is blocked or dangerous."