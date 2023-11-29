Fire causes $75,000 in damages to Appleton home

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that led to $75,000 in damages to a home.

The Appleton Fire Department said in a news release that firefighters got the call at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday of a structure fire in the 3300 block of Friendly Street.

Firefighters said flames and smoke from a storage shed were spreading to a manufactured home when they got to the scene. The fire was under control within 10 minutes, the release said.

Battalion Chief of Operations Joe Scott tells NBC 26 that there were no injuries or pets involved in the fire.

The home did not have properly working smoke alarms, the release said. Firefighters are stressing to the public the importance of having working smoke detectors.

The fire department is also reminding people who rent their homes to invest in renter's insurance.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Red Cross assisted the Appleton Fire Department.